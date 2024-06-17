Apple Teases June 25 Beats Pill Unveiling
Apple appears to be planning to unveil its new Beats Pill speaker on Tuesday, June 25, according to a teaser shared on social media site X (formerly Twitter) today.
The Beats by Dre account posted a short video starring LeBron James and featuring the Beats Pill speaker, with the text "6/25," which seemingly hints at the debut date of the device.
Signs of a new Beats Pill speaker first surfaced in April when NBA superstar LeBron James was spotted carrying it in a photo. It was later spotted with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soccer star Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian.
Our first real look at the speaker came in May with images hidden in the iOS 17.5 beta
, and since then, it has been spotted in multiple regulatory databases
.
While no official details have surfaced on the Beats Pill feature set, it has a pill-shaped design that's similar to the Beats Pill speaker that was discontinued in 2022. The new model includes a lanyard that was not provided with prior speakers, and based on the iOS 17.5 leak, we know it will come in gold, red, and black. Other likely features include upgraded Bluetooth 5.3, Find My integration, and USB-C charging, all of which are upgrades Apple has been adding across its product lineup.
Popular Stories
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Apple has been gradually expanding its suite of satellite connectivity features for iPhone, and iOS 18 brings a significant new one in the form of Messages via satellite. The feature allows users to send and receive iMessages and SMS texts, including emoji and Tapbacks, while out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. CNET met up with Apple's senior director of platform product marketing,...
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...