Apple Teases June 25 Beats Pill Unveiling

Apple appears to be planning to unveil its new Beats Pill speaker on Tuesday, June 25, according to a teaser shared on social media site X (formerly Twitter) today.



The Beats by Dre account posted a short video starring LeBron James and featuring the Beats Pill speaker, with the text "6/25," which seemingly hints at the debut date of the device.

Signs of a new Beats Pill speaker first surfaced in April when NBA superstar LeBron James was spotted carrying it in a photo. It was later spotted with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soccer star Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian.

While no official details have surfaced on the Beats Pill feature set, it has a pill-shaped design that's similar to the Beats Pill speaker that was discontinued in 2022. The new model includes a lanyard that was not provided with prior speakers, and based on the iOS 17.5 leak, we know it will come in gold, red, and black. Other likely features include upgraded Bluetooth 5.3, Find My integration, and USB-C charging, all of which are upgrades Apple has been adding across its product lineup.