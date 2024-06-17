iOS 18 Beta Notes Reveal More Changes for FaceTime, Siri, and Wallet

Apple shared iOS 18 beta release notes on its developer website last week, and they reveal some smaller changes related to FaceTime, Siri, and the Wallet app.



iOS 18 is currently in beta for Apple Developer Program members, with a public beta to follow in July. The update should be widely released in September.



FaceTime

Apple says FaceTime will use more data in Low Power Mode on iOS 18 when network conditions are good, for improved video call quality.



Siri

iOS 18 includes a new setting that can "significantly" improve Siri's audio quality in Bluetooth-enabled vehicles that lack CarPlay, according to Apple.

The new option can be found in the Settings app under Siri → Siri Responses → "Respond over Media Source." The description for this setting says that "Siri will respond over A2DP car stereos, which is ideal while listening to media from your phone."



Wallet

As noted by Nicolás Álvarez, the notes indicate that users adding an ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone may now be asked to take a Live Photo instead of, or in addition to, conducting a series of head and facial movements. Apple says the Live Photo will be evaluated by the device to ensure that the real and rightful person is adding the ID.

Apple first announced the ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app in 2021, but only four U.S. states have rolled out the feature so far, including Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia. The feature provides a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues.