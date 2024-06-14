The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2024 Now Available on YouTube

The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2024 is now available to watch on YouTube. Daring Fireball's John Gruber discussed Apple Intelligence and other WWDC announcements with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi, marketing chief Greg Joswiak, and AI/machine learning head John Giannandrea in front of a live audience.

The on-stage interview took place on Tuesday evening at the California Theatre in San Jose, California, and it ran for nearly two hours.

