iOS 18 Will Extend Dark Mode to Home Screen, Sources Say
iOS 18 will effectively extend Dark Mode to the iPhone's Home Screen, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Introduced with iOS 13, Dark Mode gives built-in Apple apps and system elements a dark color scheme when turned on. Starting with iOS 18, app icons for Apple apps will also have a dark tint on the Home Screen when Dark Mode is on.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that iOS 18 will let users change the colors of app icons, and this dark tint is related to that feature.
Apple will unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on Monday. The first iOS 18 beta will likely be made available to Apple Developer Program members immediately after the keynote, and the update should be widely released in September.
