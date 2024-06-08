iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

by

iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID
This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is likely that the feature will also work with Touch ID or an iPhone's passcode.

We have not confirmed if the feature will work with third-party apps from the App Store.

Apple already allows certain content to be locked behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, such as notes in the Notes app and photos in the "Recently Deleted" and "Hidden" albums in the Photos app. This new iOS 18 feature will take things further by allowing for apps to be locked entirely, even if the iPhone is unlocked overall.

iPhone users have already found ways to lock apps with Screen Time or Shortcuts, but these methods will no longer be necessary on iOS 18.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on Monday. The first iOS 18 beta will likely be made available to Apple Developer Program members immediately after the keynote, and the update should be widely released in September.

Related Roundup: iOS 18

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article124 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

Revealed: Complete iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions

Wednesday June 5, 2024 3:38 am PDT by
This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now. Despite being bigger phones, one...
Read Full Article127 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 1

Apple to Launch Standalone 'Passwords' App in iOS 18 and macOS 15

Thursday June 6, 2024 1:39 pm PDT by
Apple plans to introduce a new Passwords app in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Passwords app, which will serve as an alternative to third-party apps like 1Password and LastPass, will provide a simpler way for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to access their stored login information. There's already a Passwords feature built into Apple's operating systems,...
Read Full Article296 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article142 comments

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
1 hour ago at 08:40 pm
That will be a great feature to have!

Some apps let you currently do this (like Venmo and various banking applications) but it would be great if the setting was a systemwide setting that could be set from within the iOS settings instead of having apps decide whether they want to include the feature or not
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HuNay Avatar
HuNay
1 hour ago at 08:42 pm
This is honestly great for whenever you’re letting someone borrow it for calls
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
argentum47 Avatar
argentum47
46 minutes ago at 09:00 pm
It will be great if they don't let passcode as a way to bypass biometrics.
Knowing Apple though, that will not happen.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NapZzz Avatar
NapZzz
1 hour ago at 08:42 pm
This is an exciting innovation in privacy, well done Apple
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Homme Avatar
Homme
1 hour ago at 08:44 pm
Another great feature the XR will get but the X won’t?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
38 minutes ago at 09:08 pm
Wish they would allow a different passcode for the wallet. :rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments