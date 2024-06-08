iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.



This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is likely that the feature will also work with Touch ID or an iPhone's passcode.

We have not confirmed if the feature will work with third-party apps from the App Store.

Apple already allows certain content to be locked behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, such as notes in the Notes app and photos in the "Recently Deleted" and "Hidden" albums in the Photos app. This new iOS 18 feature will take things further by allowing for apps to be locked entirely, even if the iPhone is unlocked overall.

iPhone users have already found ways to lock apps with Screen Time or Shortcuts, but these methods will no longer be necessary on iOS 18.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on Monday. The first iOS 18 beta will likely be made available to Apple Developer Program members immediately after the keynote, and the update should be widely released in September.