Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get $100 Off Apple Watch Series 9 Plus Low Prices on AirPods

by

Amazon had one of the week's best Apple deals, with $100 off a huge collection of Apple Watch Series 9 models. While some of these have since expired, there are still plenty of aluminum and stainless steel models on sale at this steep discount, and you'll also find discounts on AirPods, MacBook Air, and the Apple Studio Display.

Apple Watch Series 9

apple watch series 9 orange

  Get $100 off Apple Watch Series 9
$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $329.00

It's been a while since we last tracked a sale on Apple Watch Series 9 models, but this week Amazon returned with a massive collection of the wearables at $100 off. This includes both GPS and cellular models, in aluminum and stainless steel variants.

While some of the models we shared earlier in the week have now gone out of stock, many are still available. You can find the full list in our original post.

MacBook Air

m2 macbook air orange

  Get $170 off M2 MacBook Air
$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $829.00

$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,029.00

Amazon kicked off the week with a new all-time low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air from 2022, providing $170 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. You can still get these computers in all four colorways this weekend.

AirPods

airpods 3 orange

  Get up to $100 off AirPods
$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

The notable AirPods discount this week is on the AirPods 3 with the Lightning Charging Case, priced at $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

Apple Studio Display

studio display orange

  Get $299 off the Studio Display
$299 OFF
Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) for $1,299.99

The Apple Studio Display returned to its record low price of $1,299.99 on Amazon this week, down from $1,599.00. This is the Standard Glass model with a tilt-adjustable stand, but you can also find the VESA mount adapter model at the same price on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

