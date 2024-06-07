Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get $100 Off Apple Watch Series 9 Plus Low Prices on AirPods

Amazon had one of the week's best Apple deals, with $100 off a huge collection of Apple Watch Series 9 models. While some of these have since expired, there are still plenty of aluminum and stainless steel models on sale at this steep discount, and you'll also find discounts on AirPods, MacBook Air, and the Apple Studio Display.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Series 9

What's the deal? Get $100 off Apple Watch Series 9

Get $100 off Apple Watch Series 9 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

It's been a while since we last tracked a sale on Apple Watch Series 9 models, but this week Amazon returned with a massive collection of the wearables at $100 off. This includes both GPS and cellular models, in aluminum and stainless steel variants.

While some of the models we shared earlier in the week have now gone out of stock, many are still available. You can find the full list in our original post.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get $170 off M2 MacBook Air

Get $170 off M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon kicked off the week with a new all-time low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air from 2022, providing $170 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. You can still get these computers in all four colorways this weekend.



AirPods

What's the deal? Get up to $100 off AirPods

Get up to $100 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The notable AirPods discount this week is on the AirPods 3 with the Lightning Charging Case, priced at $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this model.



Apple Studio Display

What's the deal? Get $299 off the Studio Display

Get $299 off the Studio Display Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The Apple Studio Display returned to its record low price of $1,299.99 on Amazon this week, down from $1,599.00. This is the Standard Glass model with a tilt-adjustable stand, but you can also find the VESA mount adapter model at the same price on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.