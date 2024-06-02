AirPods 3 Drop to All-Time Low Price of $139.99 on Amazon, Plus More AirPods Deals
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods 2, AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case, and AirPods Pro 2 on sale, with up to $59 in savings on these earbuds. For the AirPods 3, this is the first time we've tracked a discount on the device in about a month.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The AirPods 2 are on sale for $89.00, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case are on sale for $139.99, down from $169.00. This discount on the AirPods 2 isn't quite an all-time low price, but it's still a good deal on the headphones that's about $10 higher compared to the typical record low price.
If you're looking for a Pro model, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is another solid second-best price on the AirPods, and similar to the other models it'll arrive between June 4 and June 8, depending on shipping speed.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
