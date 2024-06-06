Amazon's New Sale Has $170 Off M2 MacBook Air and $299 Off Apple Studio Display

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Amazon, which is discounting the M2 MacBook Air to multiple all-time low prices, as well as the Apple Studio Display. Both devices are in stock on Amazon with delivery estimates between June 8 and June 12 as of writing.

Starting with the M2 13-inch MacBook Air, Amazon this week has every model available for $170 off, which are matches for the record low prices on this version of the MacBook Air. These prices are available to all shoppers and do not require a coupon code.

The 256GB model is on sale for $829.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,029.00. These deals are only available on Amazon right now, and the retailer has each model on sale in all four colors.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $829.00

13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,029.00

Following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple knocked the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down by $100, and it's still selling them alongside the M3 model. The main difference between the two generations lies in the performance upgrade that the M3 chip brings, so if your priority is saving money you stand to benefit from Amazon's steep discounts.

studio display purple february
Secondly, Amazon has again dropped the price of the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) down to $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the model with the tilt-adjustable stand, although you can find the same deal on the VESA mount adapter model right now on Amazon.

Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) for $1,299.99

The Apple Studio Display is a 27-inch monitor that features 5K resolution, supports up to 600 nits of brightness, P3 Wide color for vivid colors, and True Tone to match the white balance of the display to the lighting in the room. There is an upgraded nano-texture glass model, but we aren't tracking any deals on that one this week.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

