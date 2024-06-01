Best Buy's Weekend Sale Has Steep Discounts on M2 and M3 MacBook Air

Best Buy has a huge collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook Air this weekend, including both the previous generation M2 models from 2022 and the brand new M3 computers that launched this year.
M2 MacBook Air
Best Buy today has every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air available for $150 off, matching previous all-time low prices on the notebooks. These prices are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices we tracked earlier in the year by about $50.
You can get both models in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. Following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple knocked the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down by $100, and it's still selling them alongside the M3 model.
M3 MacBook Air
You can find all-time low prices across the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup at Best Buy, including up to $100 off these 2024 computers. Prices start at $1,199.00 for the 256GB model, and include both 512GB versions of the computer as well.
