Apple Watch Double Tap Feature Highlighted in Latest Apple Ad

Apple today shared a funny new ad that focuses on the Double Tap feature available on the Apple Watch. In the spot, a man catches a giant fish and while he attempts to wrangle it, he is able to use Double Tap to trigger the Apple Watch to take a photo on a connected iPhone.

The Apple Watch has a dedicated Camera Remote app, and when opened, it activates the camera on the ‌iPhone‌. Focusing can be done with a tap on the display, and an image can be captured with either the timer button in the Apple Watch app or the Double Tap gesture.

Double Tap is available on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It allows several Apple Watch functions to be activated with one hand by tapping a thumb and index finger together twice. The feature uses sensors in the Apple Watch to detect minute movements and blood flow to recognize the gesture.

Apple will likely use this short ad on its social media networks and YouTube.