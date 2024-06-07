Apple Starts Selling Refurbished M3 MacBook Air Models

Apple today started selling refurbished versions of the M3 MacBook Air models that were initially released in March, providing discounts on the new machines for the first time.



Pricing on the refurbished 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starts at $929, down from $1,099, while pricing on the refurbished 15-inch M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,099, down from $1,299.

Apple has many ‌MacBook Air‌ configurations available in both sizes at the current time, with upgraded options for additional memory and storage. Stock will naturally fluctuate as Apple sells refurbished machines and restocks with new devices, but there are plenty to choose from if you've been holding out for a discounted M3 ‌MacBook Air‌.

The 2024 MacBook Air models do not feature design updates, with the refresh focused on the improved M3 chip that is up to 30 percent faster than the prior-generation M2 chip.

Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.