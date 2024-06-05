Report: iOS 18 Generative AI Features Expected to Be Opt-In Service

by

Apple is expected to offer its new AI features in iOS 18 and other Apple operating systems as an opt-in service, as a way of allowing users wary of the technology to steer clear of it, reports Bloomberg.

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature
Apple has been working on a deal with OpenAI to integrate its ChatGPT technology into ‌‌iOS 18‌‌, and has come to an agreement to integrate its ChatGPT technology into iPhones and other Apple devices.

That partnership is expected to be announced next week at WWDC. However, the decision to green-light the deal reportedly did not come easily. Executives are said to have had concerns about reputational damage from a "rogue chatbot," while some people within Apple are even said to have a "philosophical aversion" to having a chatbot integrated into Apple software.

Ultimately, however, Apple felt that consumers would expect the cutting-edge technology to be offered by the company. By outsourcing the chatbot function, Apple can distance itself from the technology, and by providing AI features as an opt-in service, consumers will be given the choice to use it or not.

Apple is also in talks with Google about incorporating Gemini into its operating systems. As it negotiates the deals on a case-by-case basis, Apple may ultimately offer a number of third-party chatbots across its operating systems, according to today's report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's decision to partner up with another company to deliver advanced AI features reportedly came after it hit a wall in its own artificial intelligence. Apple is known to have been working on its own large language model (LLM), the algorithm that underpins generative AI, and found that it could power basic features like voice memo transcriptions, photo editing, new Safari search capabilities, and Message auto-replies. However, Apple is said to have realized "early on" that competitors like Google and OpenAI were "far ahead in chatbots and on-the-fly assistance."

In ‌iOS 18‌, Apple's LLM work will likely be limited to new ‌Siri features, with the virtual assistant expected to be able to‌ control all individual features in apps for the first time. These features are expected to work on-device, with more advanced AI features relying on cloud servers. This may be where OpenAI's technology is more likely to come in. Regardless, Apple is believed to see the OpenAI agreement as a stop-gap measure while it continues to work on its own generative AI technology.

Today's report also claims that Apple is looking beyond chatbots in its AI research, and intends to use LLMs to help power a pair of robotic devices that it is secretly developing. These are said to include the previously rumored table-top robotic arm with an iPad-like display, as well as a mobile robot that can follow users around and handle chores on their behalf. Apple reportedly also plans to integrate cameras and AI features into future AirPods.

Tags: Apple GPT Guide, Bloomberg, ChatGPT

iOS 18: These iPhones Likely Won't Support Some AI Features

Tuesday June 4, 2024 5:04 am PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers.
Read Full Article219 comments
Top Rated Comments

JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
29 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Fortunately my iPhone 14 Pro is obsolete and don’t have to worry about such things :rolleyes:
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
33 minutes ago at 04:20 am
I wouldn't have expected anything else.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
32 minutes ago at 04:21 am
Not a good light after all the bad press OpenAI has been receiving.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
29 minutes ago at 04:24 am
It should be opt-in. I hope Apple does go this route. I want to keep that off my phone and ipad as much as possible, and don't want to have to search through who knows how many menus to turn everything off (assuming that would actually turn them off).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swiftapplefan Avatar
swiftapplefan
27 minutes ago at 04:26 am
Great. We’ll see in 5 days, can’t wait for my iPhone 13 to be cut off after not even 3 years ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
panzerboy Avatar
panzerboy
22 minutes ago at 04:31 am

Fortunately my iPhone 14 Pro is obsolete and don’t have to worry about such things :rolleyes:
I think that the chatbots will work on all the iPhones that support iOS 18, since they don't run on-device.

Only the on-device stuff is rumored to be iPhone 15 Pro and onwards.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments