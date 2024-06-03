Apple Readies WWDC Stream on YouTube Ahead of Keynote Next Week

WWDC 2024 will kick off with Apple's keynote on June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and the page where the presentation will be live streamed is now available on YouTube. On the page, you can set a reminder to be notified before the keynote begins.

The keynote will also be streamed on Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and in the Apple Developer app. On-demand playback will be available afterwards.

Apple recently shared the full schedule for WWDC 2024, which will also include the Platforms State of the Union and Apple Design Awards for developers as usual. For the first time, WWDC coding sessions will be shared on YouTube.