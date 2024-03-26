Apple Launches New Developer YouTube Account to Share WWDC 2024 Videos

In preparation for WWDC 2024, Apple today launched a new Apple Developer YouTube account, which will be used to share WWDC sessions and events that developers can follow along with.



Apple has seeded the new account with a selection of videos from WWDC 2023, and this gives us an idea of the kind of content that we can expect to see during the ‌WWDC 2024‌ season.

Videos are organized into playlists by topic, making it easy to find content on the App Store, Swift, Spatial Computing, Safari, and more.

In the ‌WWDC 2024‌ announcement, Apple said that developers can experience WWDC24 throughout the week on YouTube, referencing the new YouTube channel. Apple also plans to share content on the developer website and the Apple Developer app. Videos uploaded to YouTube will include all of the different video sessions that Apple holds on the latest software updates.

‌WWDC 2024‌ is set to kick off on Monday, June 10, and we are expecting to see iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and more.

(Thanks, Dylan!)