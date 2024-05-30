Apple Shares New Ads Promoting Apple Card

Apple today released a trio of short ads designed to promote the Apple Card, which is Apple's credit card that continues to be limited to the United States.

The Sock, Sweater, and Ladder spots all highlight different ‌Apple Card‌ features. Sock focuses on the Daily Cash back reward, Sweater demonstrates the option to see past purchases, and Ladder shows the ease of paying an ‌Apple Card‌ balance through the Wallet app.

All three ads feature the tagline "Reboot your credit card" and link to the Apple Card website so that potential customers can get more information.

‌Apple Card‌ has been available in the U.S. since 2019, and it integrates with the Wallet app for easy purchase management. Daily Cash back, which is delivered same-day, is one of the key features. Customers get one percent cash back from standard physical card purchases, two percent for Apple Pay purchases, and three percent cash back at select partner stores and Apple retail locations.