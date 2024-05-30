Apple Brings Tap to Pay on iPhone to Italy

by

Tap to Pay on iPhone today launched in Italy, allowing individual sellers, major retailers, and small businesses to use the ‌iPhone‌ as a contactless payment terminal.

tap to pay iphone italy
Retailers are able to take advantage of the NFC chip in the ‌iPhone‌ to accept credit and debit card payments, as well as Apple Pay and other digital payment options. Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ does not require additional hardware and it replaces hardware-based payment systems such as the Square Reader.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is available to payment platforms and payment app developers in Italy. Adyen, myPOS, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, and Viva are all supporting Tap to Pay, and Fabrick, Numia, and Sella will also be adding Tap to Pay integration in the near future. Starting today, Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ can be used in all Apple retail stores in Italy as well.

"Tap to Pay on iPhone has revolutionized the checkout experience in many types of businesses in Europe and other countries, and we are happy to partner with payment platforms to support merchants in Italy by offering them a simple, secure and private way to accept contactless payments via iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app, without the need for additional devices," said Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet at Apple. "Over 4.3 million small and medium-sized companies in Italy have long played a key role in the country's economy and, together with payment platforms, developers and developers of apps and payment networks, we are making it easier than ever for Italian businesses of all sizes to accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business."

When a customer makes a purchase, a merchant that supports Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ can accept payment by having the customer bring their credit card, debit card, prepaid card, ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet close to the merchant's ‌iPhone‌. The transaction is completed through NFC, with processing done using the Secure Element for security purposes.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ requires an ‌iPhone‌ XS or newer model, and a contactless card or device also needed. Contactless cards from American Express, Global Discover Network, Diners, Mastercard, and Visa will work.

Italy is the 11th country where Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is available. Apple previously rolled out the feature in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, France, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

Tags: Italy, Tap to Pay on iPhone

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Tuesday May 28, 2024 11:46 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Read Full Article75 comments
maxresdefault

Report: These 10 New AI Features Are Coming in iOS 18

Sunday May 26, 2024 12:57 pm PDT by
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...
Read Full Article383 comments
wwdc 2024 main image feature

Apple Confirms Time for June 10 WWDC Keynote, Shares Full Schedule

Tuesday May 28, 2024 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time,...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup Action button 230912

Apple Green-Lights iPhone 16 Pro Display Production

Tuesday May 28, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports. Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16...
Read Full Article31 comments
iPad Pro Landscape Apple Logo Feature

Apple Says Future iPads Could Feature Landscape Apple Logo

Monday May 27, 2024 6:31 am PDT by
French website Numerama interviewed three senior Apple employees about the new iPad Pro models that launched earlier this month. While the discussion did not reveal many new details, it did mention one potential change for future iPads. While the Apple logo on the back of iPads is positioned so that it appears upright in vertical orientation, the devices are often used in landscape...
Read Full Article302 comments