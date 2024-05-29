Apple TV App Likely Coming to Android Smartphones, Job Listing Shows

Apple's TV app could be available on Android smartphones and tablets in the future, according to a job listing spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is seeking a senior Android software engineer to join the Apple TV app team. The engineer would be tasked with leading the development of "an application used by millions to watch and discover tv and sports," which heavily suggests that Apple plans to make its TV app available on Android smartphones and tablets.

With the Apple TV app, Android smartphone and tablet users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of having to rely on tv.apple.com on the web. The app also provides access to MLS Season Pass, includes a storefront for purchasing or renting movies and TV shows, and more.

Apple already offers the TV app on Android TV devices, including the Chromecast with Google TV, but not on the main Android platform. Apple only offers a handful of apps on Android phones, such as Apple Music, Move to iOS, and a Beats app.

Android would join a long list of platforms where Apple's TV app is available, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, select smart TVs, and more. It is unclear when the app will be made available to the public, or if development has started.

Top Rated Comments

frozen220 Avatar
frozen220
21 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
So does this mean Google will get a share of proceeds from things bought on Apple TV app on Android?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
23 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
Now do iMessage next, now that RCS is coming in iOS 18
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
18 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
Apple TV app just jumped the shark.

https://www.macrumors.com/2012/04/19/apple-marketing-svp-phil-schiller-thinks-instagram-jumped-the-shark-after-android-launch/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
