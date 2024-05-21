Apple Asks Judge to Dismiss U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit

by

Apple today filed a pre-motion letter seeking to dismiss the antitrust case that the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) levied against Apple back in March.

Apple vs DOJ Feature
In the pre-motion letter, Apple says that the government's lawsuit is flawed in multiple ways, and has not successfully alleged that Apple is a monopoly power in the relevant market, proven anticompetitive conduct, or demonstrated consumer harm. From Apple's filing:

This case lies well beyond the outer limits of antitrust law. A Section 2 Sherman Act claim can move past the pleadings only if the complaint alleges (1) monopoly power in a relevant market; (2) anticompetitive conduct; and (3) anticompetitive effects. [...]

This complaint fails on all three fronts. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the type of conduct at the core of this case--namely, Apple's decisions about how and whether to grant third parties access to its platform--does not give rise to Section 2 liability as a matter of law.

The complaint also nowhere connects the restrictions it challenges to any anticompetitive effects in the smartphone market. And regardless, far from being a monopolist, Apple faces fierce competition from well-established rivals, and the complaint fails to allege that Apple has the ability to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets, let alone that it has the market share necessary to establish or infer market power.

The DoJ's lawsuit attempts to establish a narrow market category by arguing that Apple dominates in the U.S. smartphone market and the U.S. "performance smartphone" market, but it's going to be tough to win even with that definition. Apple has 65 percent market share in the U.S. smartphone market and 70 percent in the "performance" category, but a designation of monopoly power typically requires a company to have a higher share of the market. Apple has argued that it should be judged based on its global market share, which is at 20 percent.

Apple points out that Supreme Court precedent favors allowing businesses to set the terms and prices of agreements that are entered into with third parties, and these agreements are what the DoJ has targeted in its complaint. The DoJ argues that Apple has restricted messaging apps, digital wallet development, and smart watch integration with the iPhone, among other things, and Apple says that historically, courts have rejected antitrust claims involving third party platform access.

Further, Apple suggests that the DoJ has not demonstrated that Apple's conduct has had "anticompetitive effects" on the smartphone market. While the lawsuit claims that Apple design decisions lock consumers into the Apple ecosystem, Apple says that it does not have allegations establishing "a factual link between those decisions and consumers' smartphone purchasing behavior."

Judge Neals, who is overseeing the case, required Apple to file its pre-motion letter to dismiss by today, and the DoJ's response is due on May 30. From there, the two parties will have a conference with Neals. After that, the full motion to dismiss will be filed, but this is not expected until mid-June at the earliest.

The government will need to respond 35 days after Apple files a motion to dismiss, and Apple will need to submit a reply brief 21 days after that. At that point, there may be a hearing, which is not expected to take place until September or later, and a ruling on the motion to dismiss will come late in 2024 or early 2025.

The lawsuit on the whole is going to be a multi-year process with Apple's answer to the initial complaint, discovery, trial, and additional appeals coming if the judge does not grant Apple's motion to dismiss the case at this point. It is unclear how the antitrust case will play out, because the DoJ's aim is to secure a ruling that does not fit with antitrust precedent in order to push antitrust law into new areas.

We have a complete Apple vs. the U.S. Department of Justice guide that breaks down the case, the DoJ's argument, and what consumers can expect as the lawsuit progresses.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, Apple vs. DoJ Guide, DOJ

Top Rated Comments

GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
15 minutes ago at 10:46 am

monopoly? lol

apple has huge competition and Google is already way ahead in AI compared to Apple.
The DoJ's complaint could have been written by the EU (and probably was), it's the same nonsense.

The judge should dismiss the case, and then all parties in the DOJ involved should immediately be fired and subject to a full investigation for FARA violations.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
23 minutes ago at 10:38 am
monopoly? lol

apple has huge competition and Google is already way ahead in AI compared to Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tgwaste Avatar
tgwaste
18 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Ya, dismiss it so they can start one up for the deleted photos issue.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timo_Existencia Avatar
Timo_Existencia
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
The DOJ has an incredibly weak case. They have a very steep hill to climb in proving that Apple is a monopoly.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
15 minutes ago at 10:46 am
The DOJ has a very incredibly weak case. Even the financial media is forced to agree and they would luv a nice drawn out drama filled case.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Taxpayer(you and me) paying for this nonsense case.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article438 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article367 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article43 comments
oled m4 ipad pro grainy display reports

OLED iPad Pro Users Report 'Grainy' Displays, But It May Not Be a Defect

Friday May 17, 2024 5:57 am PDT by
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Read Full Article213 comments
microsoft surface pro qualcomm

Microsoft Says New Surface Pro is Faster Than 15" M3 MacBook Air

Monday May 20, 2024 3:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
Read Full Article427 comments