Apple Responds to Being Sued by U.S. Department of Justice
The U.S. Department of Justice today filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of having an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market with the iPhone and its ecosystem, as reported by The Verge.
In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said the lawsuit is "wrong" and that it will "vigorously defend" against it:
At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love—designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users. This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple—where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology. We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it.
More details to follow…
Top Rated Comments
As usual, gov trying to control someone else's success for no reason. Huge overstep.
I'd love to see all the decision makers at the EU and DOJ show their and their families holdings in Apple and its competing companies.