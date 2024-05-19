Gurman: No New Mac Studio and Mac Pro Until Mid-2025

Apple will not refresh the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with next-generation high-end chips until the middle of 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's current schedule does not include the launch of new ‌Mac Studio‌ and ‌Mac Pro‌ models until the middle of next year. Apple last updated the ‌Mac Studio‌ and ‌Mac Pro‌ with M2-series chips at WWDC in 2023, meaning that they could go around 24 months without an update, even though the iPad Pro now contains the M4 chip.

All other Macs with the exception of the MacBook Air should be available with the M4 chip by the end of 2024, but Gurman does not anticipate any new models being unveiled at WWDC in June.

