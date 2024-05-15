Assassin's Creed Shadows Coming to Apple Silicon Macs in November

Ubisoft today announced plans to release Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, on November 15. It will be available on Macs with Apple silicon through the Mac App Store, as well as Windows PCs, the Xbox Series X or Series S, and the PlayStation 5.

Assassin's Creed Shadows takes place in 16th century Japan, with players set to take on the role of Naoe, a shinobi assassin from the Iga Province and Yasuke, a powerful samurai. Each character offers a different playstyle, progression path, skills, weapon options, and stats. Naoe focuses on stealth skills, while Yasuke excels at combat.

The game has a vast open world to explore, and Ubisoft says players can expect a variety of landscapes that have evolving weather and seasons. There will be castle towns, bustling ports, pastoral landscapes, and peaceful shrines.

As with past Assassin's Creed games, players will need to hunt down targets and build spy networks, with the game featuring a customizable hideout and recruitable allies.

The standard version of the game will be priced at $70, but there are more expensive Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Edition options that include additional unlocks and merchandise. Pre-orders are available from the Mac App Store starting today.