Gamma Emulator Brings Classic PS1 Gaming to iPhone and iPad
Gamma, a new emulator for playing classic PlayStation 1 games on iPhone and iPad, has just hit the App Store.
Developed by Benjamin Stark, aka ZodTTD, Gamma features customizable onscreen controller skins, and includes support for Bluetooth controllers as well as wired and non-wired keyboards.
Similar to the fantastically popular Delta emulator, the Gamma app uses third-party cloud syncing services for backing up game files and save states, and also downloads game cover artwork.
Fortunately for PS1 fans, Gamma does not require BIOS files to run games, although some users have reported a few issues getting some ROMs to run smoothly, but bug fixes are likely coming soon. Stark is a veteran of the emulator field and has been making retro game emulators on mobile for over 15 years.
It's worth noting that while Gamma is free to download and contains no iAPs (as per Apple's emulator rules) its App Store page says that it collects identifiers that can be used to track you, and may collect location and usage data.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
With the iPad Pro, Apple introduced an overhauled version of the Magic Keyboard to add new features that make using an iPad Pro feel more like using a Mac. If you’re thinking about buying one of the new iPad Pro models and don’t know if you should get a keyboard, this article walks through all of the new features. Design Apple hasn’t changed the underlying look of the Magic Keyboard, and...
Top Rated Comments
It's really though for kids to get into old games. Most of them won't even watch an old black and white movie. If they take a retro handheld console to school the other kids laugh at them and call them poor for not having a Switch or PS5.
Seems like the absolutely worst thing for an emulator to include.
Pfffftt....what an underachiever. His brother created the Arc Reactor and found the actual gamma signature of the Tesseract.