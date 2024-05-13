Gamma Emulator Brings Classic PS1 Gaming to iPhone and iPad

Gamma, a new emulator for playing classic PlayStation 1 games on iPhone and iPad, has just hit the App Store.

gamma emulator ios
Developed by Benjamin Stark, aka ZodTTD, Gamma features customizable onscreen controller skins, and includes support for Bluetooth controllers as well as wired and non-wired keyboards.

Similar to the fantastically popular Delta emulator, the Gamma app uses third-party cloud syncing services for backing up game files and save states, and also downloads game cover artwork.

Fortunately for PS1 fans, Gamma does not require BIOS files to run games, although some users have reported a few issues getting some ROMs to run smoothly, but bug fixes are likely coming soon. Stark is a veteran of the emulator field and has been making retro game emulators on mobile for over 15 years.

It's worth noting that while Gamma is free to download and contains no iAPs (as per Apple's emulator rules) its App Store page says that it collects identifiers that can be used to track you, and may collect location and usage data.

truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
59 minutes ago at 04:16 am
I'm sure we'll use this app 100% as intended while breaking zero laws.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TFK. Avatar
TFK.
52 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Now we wait for the PS5 Emulator on the new M4 iPad Pro :cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ultracyclist Avatar
Ultracyclist
32 minutes ago at 04:43 am
Metal Gear Solid, here we come!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stinksroundhere Avatar
stinksroundhere
23 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Almost every retro gamer on YouTube is a 50 year old man trying to capture some moment of his youth and get likes from other 50 year old men.

It's really though for kids to get into old games. Most of them won't even watch an old black and white movie. If they take a retro handheld console to school the other kids laugh at them and call them poor for not having a Switch or PS5.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
50 minutes ago at 04:26 am
Why does this app HAVE to include identifiers that track you, collect location and usage etc?

Seems like the absolutely worst thing for an emulator to include.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
22 minutes ago at 04:53 am
"Gamma Emulator......Developed by Benjamin Stark"

Pfffftt....what an underachiever. His brother created the Arc Reactor and found the actual gamma signature of the Tesseract.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
