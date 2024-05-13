Apple Releases watchOS 10.5 With New Pride Watch Face
Apple today released watchOS 10.5, the fifth update to the watchOS 10 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 10.5 is available two months after watchOS 10.4, a bug fix update.
watchOS 10.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General & Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.
While watchOS 10.5 is primarily a bug fix update, it does introduce a new Pride watch face to go along with the Pride band that Apple introduced earlier in May.
watchOS 10.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Radiance watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
For additional details on the features that are included in watchOS 10, we have a dedicated roundup.
