Apple Unveils 2024 Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Band and Watch Face

Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper.



The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and non-binary individuals and represented by the pink, light blue, and white colors.

The band is accompanied by a new Pride Radiance watch face and wallpaper for iOS and iPadOS, in which beams of light glow against a dark background and stack on top of each other. On the Apple Watch, the colors trace each numeral of the watch face and react in real time as the wearer moves their wrist based on gyroscope input. On the iPhone and iPad, beams of color spell out "Pride" and dynamically move when the user unlocks the device. For the first time, the Pride watch face and wallpapers can be customized to show specific colors representing LGBTQ+ communities.

The new braided Solo Loop will be available starting May 22. The new Pride Radiance watch face and ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ wallpaper will be available "soon" with the release of watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5.