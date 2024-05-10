13-Inch iPad Air Features 20% Brighter Display Than 11-Inch iPad Air
The new 13-inch iPad Air has a max display brightness of 600 nits, which is 20% higher than the 11-inch iPad Air, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.
This means the 13-inch iPad Air's peak brightness is equal to the previous-generation iPad Pro models with the M2 chip for standard dynamic range (SDR) content, but the new iPad Pro models have brighter OLED displays that can reach up to 1,000 nits for SDR content, and up to 1,600 nits for high dynamic range (HDR) content.
Peak brightness levels (SDR) for recent iPad Pro and iPad Air models:
- 13-inch iPad Pro (M4): 1,000 nits
- 11-inch iPad Pro (M4): 1,000 nits
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2): 600 nits
- 11-inch iPad Pro (M2): 600 nits
- 13-inch iPad Air: 600 nits
- 11-inch iPad Air (M2): 500 nits
- 10.9-inch iPad Air (M1): 500 nits
The brightness change for the 13-inch iPad Air was spotted by Saran, who runs the tech-focused YouTube channel SaranByte.
The new iPad Air models are available to order now and launch May 15. Key new features include the M2 chip, the front camera moved to the landscape edge, Wi-Fi 6E support, Apple Pencil Pro support, and new color options.
