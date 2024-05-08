Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of watchOS 10.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the a second release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 10.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a day after Apple seeded the firt RC.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.5 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.5 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes support for the new Pride watch face.

watchOS 10.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Radiance watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The final version of watchOS 10.5 is likely to see a release next week.