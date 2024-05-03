Apple Promotes iPhone 15's 'Find Your Friends' Feature in Star Wars-Themed Ad
Apple today released a new video ad promoting the "Find Your Friends" feature available in the Find My app on all iPhone 15 models.
In the ad, a person dressed as a Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe uses the feature to find other Mandalorians in a crowded convention center.
How to use the Find Your Friends feature:
Both you and the other person must have an iPhone 15 in order to use Find Your Friends. Similar to an AirTag, the feature supports Precision Finding, which provides an on-screen directional arrow and exact distance to the other person's location.
They should've shown FaceID failing... :-D