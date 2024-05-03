Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Low Prices on Anker and Eufy Accessories, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and More

This week's best deals include great discounts on both Apple products and third-party accessories, ranging from all-time low prices on Apple Pencil and the Studio Display, to steep markdowns on Anker's popular USB-C charging accessories. You'll also find OWC's ongoing discount on its best Thunderbolt docks and hubs.

OWC

OWC is still hosting a big sale on its docks, hubs, and other Mac accessories, highlighted by the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $129.99, down from $279.99. This accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port.



Anker and Eufy

This week we also started tracking discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon, including savings for Prime members on Eufy's Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth trackers. You can find the full list of items on sale in our original post.



AirPods

This week also saw numerous discounts across the AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2 for $89.00 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99. The Pro model did briefly hit $179.99 earlier in the week, but that all-time low price has since expired.



Studio Display

Amazon this week introduced the first discount on the Apple Studio Display that we've seen in months, including $299 off both Standard and Nano-texture Glass models.



Apple Pencil

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for the record low price of $79.00, down from $129.00. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).



AirTag

Amazon has the 1-Pack for $24.99 and the 4-Pack for $79.99. These are both solid second-best prices on each AirTag model, and they're the first time we've seen notable AirTag discounts in a few weeks.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.