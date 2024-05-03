Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Low Prices on Anker and Eufy Accessories, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and More

by

This week's best deals include great discounts on both Apple products and third-party accessories, ranging from all-time low prices on Apple Pencil and the Studio Display, to steep markdowns on Anker's popular USB-C charging accessories. You'll also find OWC's ongoing discount on its best Thunderbolt docks and hubs.

OWC

owc botw

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off OWC's 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock
  • Where can I get it? OWC
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $129.99

OWC is still hosting a big sale on its docks, hubs, and other Mac accessories, highlighted by the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $129.99, down from $279.99. This accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port.

Anker and Eufy

new anker eufy botw

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker and Eufy accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Card for $19.99

$21 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Link 4-Pack for $48.99

$40 OFF
20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $89.98

$40 OFF
Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99

This week we also started tracking discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon, including savings for Prime members on Eufy's Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth trackers. You can find the full list of items on sale in our original post.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 botw

  • What's the deal? Get up to $59 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

This week also saw numerous discounts across the AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2 for $89.00 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99. The Pro model did briefly hit $179.99 earlier in the week, but that all-time low price has since expired.

Studio Display

studio display april

  • What's the deal? Get $299 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) for $1,299.97

$299 OFF
Apple Studio Display (Nano-texture Glass) for $1,599.97

Amazon this week introduced the first discount on the Apple Studio Display that we've seen in months, including $299 off both Standard and Nano-texture Glass models.

Apple Pencil

apple pencil 2 april

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off Apple Pencil
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for the record low price of $79.00, down from $129.00. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

AirTag

airtag april

  • What's the deal? Get up to $19 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$4 OFF
AirTag (1-Pack) for $24.99

$19 OFF
AirTag (4-Pack) for $79.99

Amazon has the 1-Pack for $24.99 and the 4-Pack for $79.99. These are both solid second-best prices on each AirTag model, and they're the first time we've seen notable AirTag discounts in a few weeks.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

