Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery
Today we're tracking a few deals offered by Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This week Eufy has a pair of discounts on its Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth tracker accessories exclusively for Prime members, including the SmartTrack Card for $19.99, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in multiple pack options if you have Amazon Prime, starting at $15.99 for the 1-Pack, down from $19.99.
Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $89.98, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.
Anker is also hosting a BOGO sale this week on Amazon, allowing you to save 15 percent on select charging accessories when you purchase two at once. You can find the full lineup on this landing page, and it includes the MagGo 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Display, Nano 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable, and more.
Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $119.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.
Eufy
- SmartTrack Link 1-Pack - $15.99 for Prime members, down from $19.99
- SmartTrack Link 2-Pack - $26.99 for Prime members, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link 4-Pack - $48.99 for Prime members, down from $69.99
- SmartTrack Card - $19.99 for Prime members, down from $29.99
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $64.99, down from $79.99
Portable Batteries
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $139.99, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $129.99, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $9.99, down from $16.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $49.49, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $59.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $74.99 for Prime members, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $499.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $599.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station - $649.00 with on-page coupon, down from $999.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,259.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00
