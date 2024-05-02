Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery

Today we're tracking a few deals offered by Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This week Eufy has a pair of discounts on its Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth tracker accessories exclusively for Prime members, including the SmartTrack Card for $19.99, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in multiple pack options if you have Amazon Prime, starting at $15.99 for the 1-Pack, down from $19.99.

Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $89.98, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.

Anker is also hosting a BOGO sale this week on Amazon, allowing you to save 15 percent on select charging accessories when you purchase two at once. You can find the full lineup on this landing page, and it includes the MagGo 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Display, Nano 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable, and more.

Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $119.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.