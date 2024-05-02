Anthropic Announces Claude AI Chatbot App for iPhone and iPad

by

AI safety and research company Anthropic has announced the launch of its Claude iOS app, offering users easier access to the conversational agent from their iPhone.

claude ios app
Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the Claude chatbot operates by processing large amounts of text data to understand and generate human-like responses. Its architecture is based on machine learning techniques including large language models (LLMs).

Whereas ChatGPT is foremost designed for versatility and scalability, Anthropic says its focus is on creating a "steerable" AI so that users can direct the model's style and content more effectively, thereby mitigating potential harmful outputs and biases from the outset.

The AI company says its Claude iOS app features:

  • Seamless syncing with web chats: Pick up where you left off across devices.
  • Vision capabilities: Use photos from your library, take new photos, or upload files so you can have real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and mobile-centric use cases on the go.
  • Open access: Users across all plans, including Pro and Team, can download the app free of charge.

According to Anthropic, early testers report that the Claude app is exceptional for brainstorming ideas on the go, getting quick answers to questions, or analyzing scenes and images from the real world.

In March, Anthropic announced that its Claude 3 language model surpassed ChatGPT and Google's Gemini in various critical industry benchmarks. According to the company, Claude 3 excelled in areas including graduate-level reasoning and multilingual math and coding, among other metrics.

Anthropic also highlighted that their most advanced version of Claude 3, named Opus, demonstrated capabilities close to human level, particularly in delivering quick responses, making it well-suited for complex and urgent tasks.

Claude for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad is a free download available from the App Store. [Direct Link] Users can get 5x more Claude usage than its free plan allows and access Anthropic's most powerful model (Claude 3 Opus) by upgrading to a paid Pro plan, which is $20 per month.

