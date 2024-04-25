Android Bosses iPhone in Smartphone Activation Market Share

While CIRP notes that Apple's installed smartphone base is higher than recorded activations, the figures show its share of new iPhone activations fell from 40% to 33% over the past year, suggesting a shift away from the higher market shares Apple enjoyed in previous years.
Historically, around the time when competitors like Blackberry and Windows phones were more prevalent, iPhone's activation share hovered around one-third. This increased steadily until the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when various factors contributed to a spike in activations. However, Apple's iPhone share appears to have reverted to its long-term average, with two out of three new smartphone activations now from Android devices.
CIRP suggests the decline is due to the increased price of modern smartphones as well as better durability. While innovation has slowed, there has been a shift from two-year subsidized purchases to more transparent buying plans, which has prompted consumers to hold onto their devices for longer. This trend appears to impact iPhone sales more significantly than those of Android devices, suggesting Apple may need to adjust its strategy to regain market momentum.
The report covers a 12-month period ending each quarter and includes data from CIRP's quarterly survey of mobile phone customers. The aim of this approach is to remove the seasonal spikes typically associated with new device launches and holiday sales, providing a clearer view of ongoing trends, according to the firm.
Top Rated Comments
Was this written by a teenager?
People may say "But I don't want to pay extra for "Pro" features that I don't need" but that is exactly the point, you should not have to pay extra to get the latest generation, it would simply be the latest iPhone and thats it. Remember "iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max" - no additional "Pro" nonsense.
The most important questions for all companies is how well they make money and can sustain a tangible difference to the next competitor.
With respect to iPhones the progress is there but it's nowhere near to the steps we've had in the past and IMHO that's a good thing since I can use my gear a year or two longer - with my iPad Pro from 2018 it is now a whopping six years.
Maybe this will trigger the guys from Cupertino to address niche markets again like the iPhone mini but maybe also an iPhone mini on steroids. That would be my preferred device and I would buy it in a heartbeat at any given price.
My current iPhone14 PRO is far too big and heavy for my taste. Smaller, lighter and for the times where I need endurance a power bank additionally would be much more my desired goal.
Let's hope that loosing some market share will trigger a bit more niche products - that would be beneficial for us all.