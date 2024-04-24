iMazing iPhone Management Software Gets Fresh Design, Support for Vision Pro
DigiDNA today announced the launch of iMazing 3, an updated version of its iPhone and iPad management software designed for Macs and Windows machines.
iMazing 3 features an updated user interface with a dedicated "Discover" section that makes it easier to find popular tools for doing things like transferring photos from an iPhone, downloading Messages, transferring music, and making backups.
A Device Overview section offers details about connected products like serial number, model number, device ID, date of latest backup, and more, for simple multi-device management, and there's also a Data section for accessing saved media, messages, contacts, and other content.
For battery management, there is a battery section that provides details on current temperature, design max charge, effective max charge, and charge cycles, plus there are options for managing storage.
The iMazing 3 software on Mac works with the Vision Pro in addition to the iPhone and the iPad, and there is support for remote pairing. Other new features include a Dark Mode, improved Backup and snapshot management, and a redesigned settings interface.
iMazing 3 can be downloaded from the iMazing website at prices starting at $40. iMazing customers who purchased the software after October 20, 2020 can upgrade for free, and those with older licenses can upgrade at a 50 percent discount.