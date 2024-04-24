12.9-Inch iPad Air No Longer Expected to Feature Mini-LED Display
Apple's upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will feature an LCD display like its smaller sibling, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO and analyst Ross Young.
Earlier this month, Young said that the larger iPad Air would feature a mini-LED display like the current iPad Pro of the same size. The existing 10.9-inch iPad Air is equipped with a standard LCD panel, and the move to mini-LED technology for the 12.9-inch model would have provided increased brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, lower power consumption, and more. He said the 12.9-inch iPad Air would use leftover mini-LED display panels from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the 10.9-inch model sticking with LCDs.
Now, in a post to subscribers on X (formerly Twitter), he said that this is no longer expected to be the case due to the panel's high cost, despite confirmation from multiple supply chain sources. As a result, both iPad Air models will feature LCD displays, clearly delineating them from the iPad Pro, which is expected to move to OLED.
However, Young added that there may be a new iPad model with a 12.9-inch mini-LED display introduced in the fourth quarter of 2024. Speculatively, the device could be a high-end iPad Air, a low-end iPad Pro, or something else entirely. Next-generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models are expected to be announced at Apple's "Let loose" event on May 7.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kosutami explained that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories due to its poor durability. The company may move to another non-leather material for its premium accessories in the future. Kosutami has revealed...
Apple has dropped the number of Vision Pro units that it plans to ship in 2024, going from an expected 700 to 800k units to just 400k to 450k units, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Orders have been scaled back before the Vision Pro has launched in markets outside of the United States, which Kuo says is a sign that demand in the U.S. has "fallen sharply beyond expectations." As a...
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Apple is finally planning a Calculator app for the iPad, over 14 years after launching the device, according to a source familiar with the matter. iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the software update, which is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. AppleInsider...
The lead developer of the multi-emulator app Provenance has told iMore that his team is working towards releasing the app on the App Store, but he did not provide a timeframe. Provenance is a frontend for many existing emulators, and it would allow iPhone and Apple TV users to emulate games released for a wide variety of classic game consoles, including the original PlayStation, SEGA Genesis,...
Top Rated Comments