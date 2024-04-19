Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get $60 Off Apple Watch SE, Plus Discounts on Anker and Jackery Accessories

by

This week's best Apple deals include low prices on AirPods and Apple Watch SE, as well as great deals on Anker, Jackery, and Samsung products.

Hero0001Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro 2 green

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and more audio deals
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.00

Amazon returned this week with a low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.00, down from $249.00. You can also get the AirPods 2 for $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Best Buy has even more deals on headphones and earbuds this week, including savings on JBL, Samsung, and Sony products.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se green

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

Amazon is taking $60 off the Apple Watch SE this week, including both GPS and cellular models. Prices start at just $189.00 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE and $219.00 for the 44mm GPS model.

Anker and Jackery

anker green

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker and Jackery accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$25 OFF
20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99

$40 OFF
Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99

$37 OFF
Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $112.46

This week we tracked a sale on Amazon with discounts on both Anker and Jackery accessories. There is a wide array of products being discounted, so be sure to visit our original post to see everything, as well as the quick list below for some highlights.

Samsung

samsung green

  • What's the deal? Get up to $700 off Samsung monitors
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

$300 OFF
27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99

Samsung's monitor sale continues this week, offering $700 off the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($899.99) and $300 off the 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 ($399.99). You can find even more deals on TVs, soundbars, smartphones, and tablets in our original post.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Delta Feature

Delta Game Emulator Now Available From App Store on iPhone

Wednesday April 17, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download. Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of...
Read Full Article184 comments
iOS NES Emulator Bimmy Feature

NES Emulator for iPhone and iPad Now Available on App Store [Removed]

Tuesday April 16, 2024 11:33 am PDT by
The first approved Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) emulator for the iPhone and iPad was made available on the App Store today following Apple's rule change. The emulator is called Bimmy, and it was developed by Tom Salvo. On the App Store, Bimmy is described as a tool for testing and playing public domain/"homebrew" games created for the NES, but the app allows you to load ROMs for any...
Read Full Article229 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Translate

All iPhone 16 Models to Feature Action Button, But Usefulness Debated

Tuesday April 16, 2024 6:54 am PDT by
Last September, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models debuted with a new customizable Action button, offering faster access to a handful of functions, as well as the ability to assign Shortcuts. Apple is poised to include the feature on all upcoming iPhone 16 models, so we asked iPhone 15 Pro users what their experience has been with the additional button so far. The Action button replaces the switch ...
Read Full Article104 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New App Store Delta Game Emulator

Wednesday April 17, 2024 12:19 pm PDT by
A decade ago, developer Riley Testut released the GBA4iOS emulator for iOS, and since it was against the rules at the time, Apple put a stop to downloads. Emulators have been a violation of the App Store rules for years, but that changed on April 5 when Apple suddenly reversed course and said that it was allowing retro game emulators on the App Store. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article223 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Friday April 12, 2024 11:11 am PDT by
iOS 18 is expected to be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and many apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is also expected to introduce a more...
Read Full Article