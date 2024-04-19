Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get $60 Off Apple Watch SE, Plus Discounts on Anker and Jackery Accessories

This week's best Apple deals include low prices on AirPods and Apple Watch SE, as well as great deals on Anker, Jackery, and Samsung products.

AirPods Pro 2

Amazon returned this week with a low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.00, down from $249.00. You can also get the AirPods 2 for $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Best Buy has even more deals on headphones and earbuds this week, including savings on JBL, Samsung, and Sony products.



Apple Watch SE

Amazon is taking $60 off the Apple Watch SE this week, including both GPS and cellular models. Prices start at just $189.00 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE and $219.00 for the 44mm GPS model.



Anker and Jackery

This week we tracked a sale on Amazon with discounts on both Anker and Jackery accessories. There is a wide array of products being discounted, so be sure to visit our original post to see everything, as well as the quick list below for some highlights.



Samsung

Samsung's monitor sale continues this week, offering $700 off the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($899.99) and $300 off the 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 ($399.99). You can find even more deals on TVs, soundbars, smartphones, and tablets in our original post.

