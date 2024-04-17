AirPods Pro 2 Available for $189 Plus More Deals on Headphones and Earbuds

Amazon and Best Buy today are discounting a variety of audio devices, including products from Apple, JBL, Samsung, Beats, Sony, Google, and more. The headliner of the sale is Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In addition to the AirPods Pro deal, we've collected a few notable deals on other headphones and earbuds at Best Buy. Another highlight is the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $199.99, down from $349.99, as well as Sony's WH1000XM4 Over-the-Ear headphones for $279.99, down from $349.99.

All of the deals shared below do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, and are available to all shoppers. For a wider look at Best Buy's current deals, be sure to check out our post from over the weekend, which includes all-time low prices on iPads and MacBooks.



