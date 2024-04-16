Amazon Takes $60 Off 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE, Starting at Just $189
Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher compared to its all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in the Silver, Midnight, and Starlight Aluminum Case options, and only Amazon has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum options.
Additionally, both cellular models have hit record low prices this week on Amazon. The 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE is on sale for $239.00, down from $299.00, and the 44mm cellular model is on sale for $269.00, down from $329.00. You can find these all-time low prices available in multiple colors right now on Amazon.
This model of the Apple Watch SE launched in September 2022 and remains Apple's most affordable Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE lacks some of the upgraded features you'll find in some Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, like temperature sensing and ECG functionality, but it will otherwise provide you with all key Apple Watch features, and at the cheapest price possible.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
