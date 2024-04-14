Samsung Introduces Sitewide Savings on Galaxy Devices, Smart Monitors, TVs, and More

Samsung this weekend has the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor at a steep discount, available for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. In addition to this $700 discount, you'll find deals on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors, including the Smart Monitor M8, as well as storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

Overall, the ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor is at a very solid second-best price this weekend, just $50 higher compared to the previous record low price. This monitor has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $399.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the iMac line, and it's at another great second-best price during Samsung's monitor sale.

smart monitor m8 samsung green

$300 OFF
27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99

Additionally, Samsung has quite a few more monitor and TV deals, which we've rounded up below. Anyone shopping for a Samsung smartphone or tablet can also find a few offers on the Galaxy AI-powered Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Monitors

TVs/Audio

Smartphones/Tablets

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

