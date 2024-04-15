Save on Anker's Best Portable Batteries and USB-C Accessories, Plus Jackery's Power Stations

Today we're tracking a few deals offered by Anker and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.

Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $104.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.

Jackery

Anker

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.