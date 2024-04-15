Save on Anker's Best Portable Batteries and USB-C Accessories, Plus Jackery's Power Stations
Today we're tracking a few deals offered by Anker and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price.
Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.
Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $104.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99, down from $149.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $449.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $509.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,199.00, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $63.99, down from $79.99
- Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker - $109.99 with code INFBOOM2, down from $129.99
Portable Batteries
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $34.99 for Prime members, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $159.99 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $112.46 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station - $749.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,098.00
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $11.19 for Prime members, down from $16.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $53.95, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $45.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $44.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $75.00, down from $149.99
