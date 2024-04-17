iPhone 17 Plus Rumored to Feature Smaller Screen Than iPhone 15 Plus

While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, another rumor has already surfaced about the two-generations-away iPhone 17 lineup.



In a post shared today on social media platform X, oft-accurate display industry expert Ross Young said he heard that the "iPhone 17 Plus" will be equipped with a smaller screen than the current-generation iPhone 15 Plus, which has a 6.7-inch display. However, he did not reveal the exact screen size planned for the iPhone 17 Plus.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Plus has the same screen size as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If this rumor is accurate, a smaller screen would further differentiate the Plus model from the Pro Max model, starting with the iPhone 17 lineup.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, which would be a 0.2-inch increase over each of the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A summary of what to expect follows, but given the iPhone 17 lineup is still a year and a half away, keep in mind that details could change.



iPhone 15

iPhone 15: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 16

iPhone 16: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

iPhone 17