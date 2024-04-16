Apple Celebrating Earth Day and International Dance Day With New Apple Watch Activity Challenges

Apple will launch its next Apple Watch activity challenge on Saturday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.



To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer, with the activity recorded through the Workout app or an app that adds information to the Health app.

Let's get moving for the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

Apple Watch owners who earn the award will unlock a dedicated in the Fitness app, plus they will get a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



After the Earth Day challenge, Apple will also launch another challenge for International Dance Day, which takes place on April 29. The Dance Day award can be earned by completing a dance workout that lasts 20 minutes or longer, and it too will unlock a badge and animated stickers.



The April Earth Day challenge and Dance Day challenge follow the the February heart month challenge, and for those curious, it does appear that Apple has trimmed down the number of activity challenges that it is offering in 2024.