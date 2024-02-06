Apple Heart Month Activity Challenge Launches on Valentine's Day

For Heart Month, Apple Watch owners can earn an award by completing a 30 minute workout to fill their Exercise ring on Wednesday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day.





This Valentine's day, it's all about heart. Close your Exercise ring on February 14 to get this award.

As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the Heart Month challenge will be accompanied by three awards that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



To celebrate Heart Month, Apple also often provides themed content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.