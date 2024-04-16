Apple Promotes Recycling Your Devices 'For Free' Ahead of Earth Day

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Apple has added a banner to its website that reminds customers they can recycle their Apple devices "for free" with the company's recycling partners. The process can be initiated on Apple's trade-in page in many countries, with customers able to submit a form to receive a prepaid shipping label for their devices.



"We'll recycle your Apple devices, cables, cases, accessories, and other similar electronics for free," says Apple. "You'll help protect the earth's precious resources and reduce waste as we work toward a better future for the planet."

On a related note, Apple today shared a new "Recycling Robots" video on its YouTube channel in the U.K. that says Apple's recycling robots are now able to recover recyclable materials from a total of 23 different iPhone models.

"Our custom recycling robot Daisy can disassemble 23 different iPhone models to recover crucial materials like gold and rare earth elements," says Apple. "Robot Dave extracts tungsten from Taptic Engines, while robot Taz takes care of audio modules. Together, they're leading the way in recovering recycled materials for the next generation of products."

Apple will likely release its 2024 Environmental Progress Report soon, and share other Earth Day announcements over the coming days.