Samsung Regains Top Spot as Apple's iPhone Shipments Fall in Q1 2024

Apple's iPhone shipments decreased by nearly 10% globally in the first quarter of 2024, hit by rapid growth in shipments by rival Chinese vendors, based on data provided by the International Data Corporation (IDC).



According to the IDC report, Apple's shipments fell 9.6% to 50.1 million units in the first quarter, down from 55.4 million units in the same quarter the previous year. Apple experienced the most significant annual decline among the top five smartphone brands covered in the report.

Samsung reclaimed its position as the market leader, which it had lost to Apple the previous year, by capturing a 20.8% market share with shipments of about 60.1 million units, roughly the same as last year. Last year, its market share was 22.5% during the same period.



In contrast, after having last year overtaken Samsung to become the top smartphone manufacturer for the first time, Apple experienced a decline in market share from 20.7% to 17.3%.



"While IDC expects these two companies to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will likely have both OEMs looking for areas to expand and diversify," said Ryan Reith, group vice president at IDC Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

Apple has struggled to sustain interest in its flagship smartphone lineup in China since the company released its iPhone 15 series in September, which came after Huawei debuted its highly popular Mate 60 series. Interest in iPhones has also been impacted by a Beijing-backed ban from the offices of a huge number of state-owned enterprises in power generation, seaport construction, mining, manufacturing, education, and investment markets.



Apple's drop in shipments came during a time when global first-quarter smartphone shipments actually rose 7.8% year-on-year to 289.4 million units. It was the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth across the worldwide market, according to IDC.