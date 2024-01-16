Apple Ships More Smartphones Than Samsung for First Time in 13 Years

Apple overtook Samsung as the top global smartphone manufacturer in 2023, according to preliminary data from market research firm IDC. If the data is accurate, it is the first time Apple has taken the top spot from Samsung since 2010.
IDC bases its analyses on market share of global smartphone shipments across the year. According to the report, Apple took a 20.1% market share, while Samsung took 19.4% of the share.
Apple was also the only company in the top three to achieve positive growth year-on-year, increasing shipments from 226.3 million units to 234.6 million units.
"While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team. "Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever. All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market."
Samsung's drop in rank is interpreted as only partly down to strong sales of Apple's iPhone 14 models and the company's debut of the iPhone 15 series, while diversification in the Android market is also said to be a factor. Other impacting variables are said to include Huawei's resurgence in China, and brands like OnePlus, Honor, Google, and others launching competitive devices in the lower price range of the high-end market.
Overall, the smartphone market declined by 3.2% to 1.17 billion units shipped across the year, driven largely by macroeconomic challenges and elevated inventory early in the year. However, a growth spurt in the latter stages of 2023 suggests the market could see a recovery this year, with foldable devices and increased interest in AI capabilities also said to be gaining traction.
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Recent iPhone 16 Pro prototypes seen by MacRumors indicate that Apple has again tweaked the design of the Action button, and now it looks much like the Action button found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has been toying with the size and design of the Action button for the iPhone 16 Pro, but in the latest "Proto2" development stage, the company is sticking with a tried and true design. During...
Are you thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...
The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset will be available to pre-order in the U.S. on January 19, with a launch following on February 2. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.
Top Rated Comments
This is why Apple is pushing higher and higher priced iPhones. In economics, companies in a declining market will increase the average selling price to make up for declining or stagnating volume.
So if we see headlines like "iPhone is selling worse this year", it doesn't mean much. It's expected. We need to look at average selling price to see how much money Apple is actually making instead of volume.