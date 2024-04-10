Apple Store Employees in New Jersey File to Unionize

by

Apple employees at the Apple Store in Short Hills, New Jersey have petitioned to unionize, reports Bloomberg. Retail store unionization efforts have died down in recent months after locations in Oklahoma and Maryland successfully unionized in 2022.

apple short hills new jersey
There are 104 workers at Apple Short Hills, which is located in the Short Hills Mall. Communication Workers of America (CWA) filed a unionization petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of employees earlier this week.

In a statement, the CWA said that forming a union would be the best way to "ensure all Apple workers receive the respect, pay, benefits and working conditions" that they deserve. The group has requested that Apple "not to interfere in our ongoing organizing efforts and, instead, allow workers to freely determine for themselves whether to form a union."

Apple told Bloomberg that it offers "exceptional" benefits and competitive pay to its employees.

We have always paid our retail teams in the top tier of the market. And we provide exceptional and comprehensive benefits for all full- and part-time employees as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members.

Following the petition, workers at the store will need to vote on whether to join the union. If a majority decide to do so, the store will unionize. Union employees are able to negotiate with Apple for improved working conditions and benefits. In Maryland, workers have been working to negotiate with Apple for a 10 percent pay increase, tips from customers, and changes to overtime and leave policies.

While two stores have unionized, unionization efforts have failed in other locations. An Apple retail location in St. Louis voted not to unionize, and a store in Atlanta withdrew its request to unionize after alleged interference from Apple. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said in December 2022 that Apple had violated federal law by holding mandatory anti-union meetings and coercing and interrogating the Atlanta workers.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

mjs916 Avatar
mjs916
18 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
“tips from customers”

LOL, what is this all about? Just because it’s called the Genius BAR doesn’t mean we need to tip for service.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nathan_reilly Avatar
nathan_reilly
25 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
no profit without labor!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
25 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
No issues here. Tim Cook is a god damn billionaire. He can make sure the foot soldiers are properly paid. These Apple Store specialists and geniuses are part of why Apple is where it is. Because people like my mom, and your aging grandparents, can walk into any nice mall in the country and find help with their iPhone or MacBook.

No other technology company offers that local service to them for free, so they pick Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lakersfan74 Avatar
Lakersfan74
7 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Seems low skill workers think they deserve more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
19 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Good luck to them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mojohanna32 Avatar
Mojohanna32
11 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
What's the average hourly pay at a retail store?
The following seem to be pretty standard:
Apple Benefits

* Stocks.
* Health insurance.
* Dental insurance.
* Retirement savings accounts with a 401(k) match.
* Reimbursement for some types of education.
* Matching donations up to $10,000 per year.
* Paid family leave.
* Discounts on products and some free services.

What's bad about working at the retail locations (other than dealing with retail settings, hours, etc.?)

I am curious as to what is driving the perceived need to organize.

I've never worked at an Apple store, but every one I have been to seems to be pretty well staffed, clean, and organized.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
