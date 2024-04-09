Apple Arcade Adding These New Games in May

Apple today revealed three new games coming to Apple Arcade on May 2, including retro 2D pixelated platforming game A Slight Chance of Sawblades+, rogue-like game Dicey Dungeons+, and match-three puzzle game Summer Pop+. All games available on Apple Arcade are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.



Apple Arcade gained three new games on the iPhone and iPad last week, including Sega's Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. The service recently added new games on the Vision Pro headset too, including endless runner Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, hand-drawn adventure game Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and physics-based puzzler Spire Blast. Apple Arcade game Crossy Road Castle will also be expanding to the Vision Pro on April 25.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.