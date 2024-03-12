These New Games Are Coming to Apple Arcade Next Month

Apple today announced that three new games will be coming to Apple Arcade on April 4, including Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+. In addition, the existing Apple Arcade games Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories will be available to play on Apple's Vision Pro headset starting April 25.



More details about these games are available in Apple's press release. All games on Apple Arcade are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.

Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is accessible through the App Store. The subscription-based service provides access to hundreds of games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, with new titles added periodically.

Crossy Road Castle will be available on Apple Vision Pro starting April 25