Vision Pro Getting More Apple Arcade Games, Including Alto's Odyssey
Apple today announced that three more Apple Arcade games will be available on the Vision Pro headset starting this Thursday, March 28.
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City on Apple Vision Pro
The titles coming to the Vision Pro tomorrow include popular endless runner game Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
, hand-drawn adventure game Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
, and physics-based puzzler Spire Blast
. All three games are already available on Apple Arcade on other devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
"On March 28, players can soar above windswept dunes in a fantastical place far from home in Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, dive into an immersive jungle with a family of gibbons in the 2022 Apple Design Award winning Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and collapse vibrant towers of all shapes and sizes that appear in their physical space in the fun physics-based puzzle game Spire Blast," said Apple, in an email about the games.
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.
