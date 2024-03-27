Vision Pro Getting More Apple Arcade Games, Including Alto's Odyssey

by

Apple today announced that three more Apple Arcade games will be available on the Vision Pro headset starting this Thursday, March 28.

Altos Odyssey The Lost City Vision ProAlto's Odyssey: The Lost City on Apple Vision Pro

The titles coming to the Vision Pro tomorrow include popular endless runner game Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, hand-drawn adventure game Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and physics-based puzzler Spire Blast. All three games are already available on Apple Arcade on other devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

"On March 28, players can soar above windswept dunes in a fantastical place far from home in Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, dive into an immersive jungle with a family of gibbons in the 2022 Apple Design Award winning Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and collapse vibrant towers of all shapes and sizes that appear in their physical space in the fun physics-based puzzle game Spire Blast," said Apple, in an email about the games.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 09:07 am
£3500 to play basic Apple Arcade games in 2d lol
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JordanCautious Avatar
JordanCautious
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
When will Apple realize that they need to take the Steam Approach and make a First-party AR/VR title in order to showcase what their AR/VR Headset can do? Meta does it. Steam does it. PlayStation does it. Apple doesn't. Either buy a Game Development Studio or start one. It's only by developing a game for the headset themselves that they will realize what they need to add or refine to make it easier for others
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
midkay Avatar
midkay
1 hour ago at 09:11 am

£3500 to play basic Apple Arcade games in 2d lol
Oh come on, nobody bought the Vision Pro solely for this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
Really surprised Apple didn't put any money into getting existing Arcade developers to build actual Vision Pro games, these are nice to have but they are just iPad ports.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
55 minutes ago at 09:16 am

I didn’t spend $4200 to play games.
We need more serious apps.

Gaming and content consumption come second.
Like what? I bought it for gaming and content consumption lol. for serious work it functions as a Mac display
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
45 minutes ago at 09:26 am
That’s it? A floating 2D screen with a game inside?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

