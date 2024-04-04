Apple Arcade Gains Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo and More
Apple today updated its Apple Arcade gaming service to add a selection of new games to play. The main new addition is Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, a game in Sega's popular Puyo Puyo series.
In Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, players match up Puyos of the same color to clear the board and cause damage to opponents. As with Tetris, Puyo pieces fall from the top of the screen and can be rotated and moved to make matches.
The game has a storyline to uncover by progressing through the levels, and there are 24 playable characters to unlock, with many from prior Puyo Puyo games. Different rule sets can be used, including options from Puyo Puyo 2 and Puyo Puyo Fever, and there is also an endless mode.
There is a single player mode to play, but there are also multiplayer battles. Up to four players can join through Game Center.
Super Monsters Ate My Condo, also new today, is a classic iOS game that's making a reappearance on Apple Arcade. The idea is swipe to feed condos to monsters, while also making color matches for high scoring combos.
The third game available on Apple Arcade is Sago Mini Trips+, which is designed for children.
Later this month, Apple plans to release Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories, games that will be available on the Vision Pro headset.
Apple Arcade is priced at $6.99 per month for up to six people, and it features more than 200 titles.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and...
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Top Rated Comments