Apple Arcade Gains Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo and More

Apple today updated its Apple Arcade gaming service to add a selection of new games to play. The main new addition is Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, a game in Sega's popular Puyo Puyo series.



In Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, players match up Puyos of the same color to clear the board and cause damage to opponents. As with Tetris, Puyo pieces fall from the top of the screen and can be rotated and moved to make matches.

The game has a storyline to uncover by progressing through the levels, and there are 24 playable characters to unlock, with many from prior Puyo Puyo games. Different rule sets can be used, including options from Puyo Puyo 2 and Puyo Puyo Fever, and there is also an endless mode.

There is a single player mode to play, but there are also multiplayer battles. Up to four players can join through Game Center.

Super Monsters Ate My Condo, also new today, is a classic iOS game that's making a reappearance on ‌Apple Arcade‌. The idea is swipe to feed condos to monsters, while also making color matches for high scoring combos.

The third game available on ‌Apple Arcade‌ is Sago Mini Trips+, which is designed for children.

Later this month, Apple plans to release Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories, games that will be available on the Vision Pro headset.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $6.99 per month for up to six people, and it features more than 200 titles.