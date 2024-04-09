Apple's 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air Drops to New Low Prices at $150 Off on Best Buy

Best Buy is on a roll this week when it comes to MacBook discounts, starting with 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro discounts over the weekend and then introducing new record low prices on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air yesterday. Today, the retailer is again introducing new all-time low prices on an Apple notebook, this time on the new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Shoppers should note that all of these deals require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which start at $49.99 per year. This membership grants you access to exclusive deals like these, as well as free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more. While members can get $150 off these notebooks, non-members can still get a solid $100 markdown on the same models.

Note: You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this low price.

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,549.00

You can get the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,549.00, down from $1,699.00.

These computers just debuted in March 2024, featuring faster M3 chips, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

