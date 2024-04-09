Apple's 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air Drops to New Low Prices at $150 Off on Best Buy

Best Buy is on a roll this week when it comes to MacBook discounts, starting with 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro discounts over the weekend and then introducing new record low prices on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air yesterday. Today, the retailer is again introducing new all-time low prices on an Apple notebook, this time on the new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Shoppers should note that all of these deals require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which start at $49.99 per year. This membership grants you access to exclusive deals like these, as well as free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more. While members can get $150 off these notebooks, non-members can still get a solid $100 markdown on the same models.

You can get the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,549.00, down from $1,699.00.

These computers just debuted in March 2024, featuring faster M3 chips, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

